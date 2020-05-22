On Wednesday, May 20, 2020, Edith Mae Grant passed away at her home at the age of 97. Edith was born November 14, 1922, in Washington, PA to Jonathan H. and Anne M. Tucker. She was married to Lewis Dickson Grant on March 29, 1942. She was the mother of 4 children: Gregory Lewis, Austin Reed, Joel Weaver and June Loke Momi. Her parents moved from Pennsylvania, to California where she finished high school. Edith developed an enjoyment for travel. Some of her international travels included Europe, North Africa, Mexico, and the Caribbean. She finally settled in Waveland, MS, where she lived with her daughter, June until her death in 1989. Among Edith’s hobbies were oil painting, gardening, jigsaw puzzles, email, Amateur Radio, and listening to classical music. She dressed well and went to the beauty parlor once a week. She had a sweet tooth, especially for chocolate and loved to eat Mexican food. Edith gave to many charities and was very compassionate. Edith was preceded in death by her parents, Jonathan and Anne Tucker, her husband, Lewis Grant, her daughter, June Grant, and her three sisters, Gertrude Lynn, Francis Baker, and Virginia Wilkerson. She is survived by her three sons, Gregory (Eusebia) of Diamondhead, MS, Austin (Jane) of Cameron, MO, and Joel (Karen) of Brookfield, MO, seven grandchildren: Django (Jennifer), Chad (Vida), Timothy (Carrie), Rachel (Curtis), Malinda, Stephanie (Joshua), Roxeanne (Richard) , twenty-five great grandchildren with one due in June and one great great grandchild due in September. Due to current restrictions a funeral service will not be held. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to giving@npr.org. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
