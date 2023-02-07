Funeral Service will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11am., at Holmes Chapel United Methodist Church, for Edgar Barnes Jr., age 63, of Pearlington, MS., who passed away February, 4, 2023, in Slidell Memorial Hospital.
A native of Pearlington, MS. Edgar was a member of Holmes Chapel United Methodist Church. He was a professional truck driver.
Survivors included; one daughter, Tawnya Lee Owens, Slidell, LA., mother, Henrietta Barnes, Pearlington, MS., three sisters; Catherine Doby, and Rita Barnes of Pearlington, MS., Lauren Harry of Picayune, MS., 4 grandchildren; Nadiah Lee, Caleb, Cayla, and Chole Owens, all of Slidell, LA., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by father; Edgar Barnes Sr, and step-father, John Acker., one sister, Loretta Barnes, one nephew, Dorian Harry.
Visitation will be held Saturday, February 11, 2023, 10 am., until 11am., at Holmes Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial in Lindsey Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral.
