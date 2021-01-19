Eddie B. Christmas-Lee

Private funeral service will be held Friday Jan 22, 2021 at 11 am., walk through viewing will be held from 9 am., until 11 am., at First Baptist Church, Pearlington, MS. for Eddie B. Lee age 83 of Pearlington, MS., who died Jan. 14, 2021 in Slidell, LA., Burial in Lindsey Cemetery. A native of Westonia, MS. She graduated from Lalencia C. Jones High School, and attended beautification school and became a hair stylist. She was a member of First Baptist Church, serving for over 30 years on the usher board. Eddie B., worked as a teacher at Mississippi Action for Progress, Head Start Program and remained there until retirement. She enjoyed her Pearlington community, cooking, gardening, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Leaves to cherish her memories three sons; Edwin Lee, David (Melva) Lee and Gary Lee, two daughters; Darlene Polk and Roberta (Errol) Woods, stepdaughter, Rose Acker; sisters-in-law; Lillian Rogers and Thelma Lee-Fairley, twenty-six-grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Willie Lee, 1 son Terry Lee and 1 daughter Reginia Lee-Halton, parents Edward Christmas and Roberta Taylor-Christmas. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.