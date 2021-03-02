Ed , (Edgar), Nybo passed away at home in the Magnolia Community of Stone County, on January 31, 2021. A graduate in Micro Biology of USM he was a retired electrician of Ingall’s Ship Building. He was born on February 8, 1945 in Columbus, MS to the late Lelyn Warren Nybo and Christine Lynette Loflin Nybo. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Retz Nybo.
He is survived by his brothers, Warren Nybo of Columbus, MS; Stephen Nybo of McHenry, MS, sisters, Dr. Valorie Nybo (Susan Atlas) of Boston, MA and Cheryl Overturf (Lee) of Drummonds, TN; nieces, Emily Nybo Thomas ( Benji), nephews Eric Nybo ( Menji Sohn), Lelyn Masters, Nathan (Amanda) Masters, neice Maddie and nephew Miles Master.
Trinity Funeral Services of McHenry, MS. are in charge of the arrangements.
