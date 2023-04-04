Celebration of life for Dwayne “Double D” Christopher Bremer
12/15/1973 to 04/02/2023
Revelations 21:4
“He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”
Local influential political, crime, and sports journalist Dwayne Christopher Bremer, 49, entered eternal rest at his Bay St. Louis home on Sunday, April 2, 2023 after his battle with congestive heart failure.
A man of many talents, Dwayne gave his all, especially to the community and people he loved. Dwayne’s willingness to help others was immensely priceless and his joyful spirit never allowed him to meet a stranger. Reflecting on his life and the many beautiful memories and laughs so many were blessed to have shared with him throughout the years will allow Dwayne’s memory to live on forever leaving all who knew him with a special unforgettable presence in their hearts and minds.
If Dwayne wasn’t spending most of his free time with immediate family or friends, you could bet on finding him somewhere volunteering on the local Hancock County Youth Sports scene. Dwayne’s undying love for any competitive game gave him the unique ability to liven up even the dimmest crowd, especially when welcoming folks to Kiln, MS for Friday night football! For decades, you could hear Dwayne’s familiar voice echoing throughout Hancock High School’s football stadium at every Friday night Hawk’s game. School staff, fans, and the players loved “Double D” for pumping up the crowd. He took great pride in not missing a single game. Win or lose it was perfectly clear Dwayne gained massive pleasure in showcasing the many talented players in Hancock County and thought of each of the kids as his very own and of course his original and A Hawk 1st down!. Dwayne also was an announcer for the Wildcats at Pearl River Community College.
Dwayne’s love for football didn’t stop there! For over 25 years, Streak Trivillion and Dwayne had been great friends and standing members of the Big Crew Fantasy Football League. “Most of us knew him as “Double D,” the lovable, joke cracking friend of everyone,” Trivillion said. “Double D and I have run a couple of fantasy football leagues which he and I along with other friends have enjoyed throughout the years. We are all going to miss him!”
Dwayne was also a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge in Bay St. Louis since February 2003.
Dwayne was no stranger to a strong work ethic. He wore many hats during his vibrant lifetime. Dwayne began serving the community in which he loved through communications in the late 1990’s by working as a Public Information and Corrections Officer at the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, quickly rising through the ranks to become a Corrections Supervisor. Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said, “Dwayne was an absolutely dedicated employee, husband, and a truly wonderful friend. He’ll be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.”
Dwayne’s immense amount of passion for high school sports eventually led him to sign on full-time with the Seacoast Echo, also covering a variety of critical key issues, history, and featured stories along his way. Whether it be local government, sports, or crime, Dwayne never allowed limits to stop him from setting out in all that he desired to accomplish in life. His strong will and determination made Dwayne a force to be reckoned with in the journalism community, ultimately winning him a number of awards for his storytelling and photojournalism including the 2012 Bill Minor Award for the top investigative reporter in the state. Dwayne retired on December 19, 2022 from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department due to his ongoing health battle.
Long-time friend and Seacoast Echo General Manager Geoff Belcher perhaps said it best when he said, “Dwayne was a shining star whose light dimmed too soon, leaving life a little darker for those he left behind.
While career driven, Dwayne’s greatest love and legacy on this earth was his wife Mary Ann Schwartz Bremer and their precious family. Dwayne has always credited Mary Ann as being the aspiration of his life keeping him motivated to achieve every accomplishment he set for himself. With her push forward, Dwayne’s life is a true testament of no matter what you are going through you can always accomplish what you put your mind to. Dwayne’s presence and light on this earth will truly be missed by all who he encountered.
Dwayne was preceded in death by grandparents Thelma Kurtz and Gillis E. Guidry, father; Daniel Charles Bremer Sr. and Nephew; Daniel Charles Bremer III.
Dwayne is survived by wife Mary Ann Schwartz Bremer, step-children Christopher Alan Schwartz, Savanna Marie Barbetta (Trey Island) and Brett Anthony Barbetta. Grandchildren Christiana Nieze Schwartz, Christopher Alan Schwartz Jr. Ethan William Island and Ayden Maddox Island and godchild Younger Wingerter, mother Adrianne Rose Guidry Bremer, brother Daniel Charles Bremer Jr., sister-in-law Erica Denice Schwartz and longtime friend Regina Radford and many others.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 5th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis. Services will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6th at Edmond Fahey with a procession to follow at noon to Waveland Cemetery for burial.
Dwayne’s true loves and blessings besides his family were his loving dog Huck, football, and the many friendships he made throughout his life. Please feel free to dress casually or wear your favorite football jersey.
