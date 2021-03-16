Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, Covington, LA. Condolences and tributes can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com
Duke Allen Mackles, 33, passed away unexpectedly on his birthday March 12, 2021 at his home in Folsom, Louisiana.
A former resident of St. Bernard Parish, Duke was born on March 12, 1988 to Louis J. and Velma LaFontaine Mackles.
Duke enjoyed hunting, fishing, and most importantly, spending time with his family. He cherished his only son, Noah Joseph age 11, and looked forward to spending more time with him. Being of similar ages, Duke had a brotherly bond with his nephews, George and Perrish, and his niece, Lindsey. He was a favorite uncle of his young nephews, Lil’ Shane and Nathan.
A barber by trade, Duke dreamed of one day owning his own shop as he practiced his craft throughout Tangipahoa Parish. Although he was lovingly teased by his siblings, he was a stylish dresser and a lady’s man. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and clientele.
Duke is preceded in death by his father Louis Joseph Mackles.
He is survived by his mother Velma LaFontaine (Jerry); siblings Doris Wheat (Eddie), Dianne Smith, Craig Mackles, Sr. (Alice), Lillian “Peanut” Mackles Goetz Trahan (Patrick), Gwen Mackles (Lou), Perrish Mackles, Sr. (Tracey), Shane L. Mackles (Elizabeth); son Noah Joseph; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service at Journey Fellowship Church, 3127 Pontchartrain Dr., Slidell, LA 70458 on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens, Chalmette, LA.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.