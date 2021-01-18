Douglas R. House, 73, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 in Bay Saint Louis, MS where he lived for the past five years. Doug was born in Rahway, NJ. He graduated from Catholic High School and Christian Brothers College in Memphis, TN. He attended graduate school at the University of Mississippi where he met his wife, Fahey di Benedetto. At Ole Miss, he earned a Masters degree in Mathematics. He served 5 years as an officer in the US Army and worked for 30 years as a Systems Analyst for IBM in Tampa, FL. Doug will be remembered by his family as a quiet, kind, and gentle man. He loved being surrounded by his large boisterous family. Together, they enjoyed sports of all kinds with golf outings as special family events. He will be especially missed by his brother-in-law, John McLane. They were close friends for almost 6 decades, smoked cigars (on the sly), told jokes, and gambled at casinos across the South. Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Armstrong House and Rita Whelan House. He is survived by his wife Dr. Fahey House and two sons, Michael Douglas House and Alexander Leo House. Doug has four sisters, Laura Herring (Mike), Karen McLane (John), Cheryl Moore (Chuck) and Lisa Malatino (Lonnie) who loved him dearly. He has numerous nieces and nephews who looked up to "Uncle Dougie". Memorial Services will be held in Tampa, FL and Bay Saint Louis, MS at future dates. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
