Dorothy Mae Nicholson, 80, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Dorothy was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother who will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Nicholson, Sr.; son, Willie "Benny" Nicholson, Jr.; parents, Frank & Lucille Ellis; five brothers, Will, James, Edward, Pete and J.D. Ellis and sister, Debbie Smith.
She is survived by her four daughters, Cheryl Smith, Judy Hughes, Doris Nicholson and Rachael Mitchell; two brothers, Raymond and Buddy Ellis; five sisters, Birdie Dunn, Helen Leoni, Shirley Maxwell, Yvonne White and Myrtle Hutchens; ten grandchildren, Mandy Smith, Christopher Nicholson, Cheri Smith, Nicole LaFontaine, Travis Smith, Clint Nicholson, Dalton Delorette, Chase Delorette, Brayson Morel and Jace Morel; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Dorothy Mae Nicholson.
