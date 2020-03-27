Dorothy Durr Loving
A private pass through viewing will be held Monday March 30, 2020 at 11 am., until 11:30 am at Baylous Funeral Home for Dorothy Durr Loving age 77 of Gulfport, MS., who died March 23, 2020 at her home, burial in The Picayune Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home
