Pass through will be held Thursday April 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in Baylous Funeral Home for Doris Ruth Bogan Granderson age 70 of Picayune, MS., who died Sunday April, 5, 2020 in Forrest General Hospital. Burial will in Memorial Garden Cemetery, Columbus, MS. A native of Picayune, MS., she was a member of Weems Chapel Untied Methodist Church, she was a member of the PPR Board, she was a Bus Driver for The Picayune School System from 2002 until 2020. Survivor include: Herman (Shantrell) Granderson Jr., of Columbus, MS., 2 daughters, Sonja (Nathaniel) Sanders, and Herleesha (Robin) Gardner both of Leesburg, FL., 6 grandson, 2 great grandchildren, special friend, Ralph Garrett of Picayune, MS., 4 brothers,,Robert Bogan, Walter "Bubba" Bogan, David Wayne Bogan, James Bogan, 8 sisters, Anna Marie Stewart, Carolyn Johnson, Dovie Williams, Margaret Straughn, Lynn Bumpers, Suzzette Neely, Anita Bogan, Verelene Gates. preceded in death by husband Herman Granderson Sr.,. parents, Robert and Mabel Bogan, 1 sisters Shirley Ann Bogan, 1 brother Jackie Freddie Bogan
