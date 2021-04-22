Donna M. Holt, 61, died April 10, 2021. She was born August 11, 1959, in Bay St. Louis to Conran and Marie Mauffray. She owned and operated Jack's Restaurant for over thirty years, at least twenty of those with her former husband, Alfred Holt. Donna never met a stranger and always helped as many people as she possibly could. She was a people person, for sure. She always lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. She always made you feel at home. She had a fierce family pride and loyalty, no matter what happened. She offered a motherly love to people and accepted everyone despite their faults or indiscretions. She was always the life of the party, albeit fashionably late. As such an outgoing person, she left many friends and family behind.
She was preceded in death by both her parents, her son, Jared K. Holt, and her long term partner Mitchell Bates.
Survivors include her daughter, Katherine McClain; two brothers, Conrad L. Mauffray of Bay Saint Louis and Charles P. Mauffray of Waveland; three sisters, Lynne McSpadden of Fenton, Debbie Williams of Bay Saint Louis, and Joni Rich of Katy, Texas; two grandchildren, Banyan Artis McClain and Marcus Ramsay Holt.
