Donald Robert Strong, 82, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 in Gulfport, MS.
Mr. Strong was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. He served four years in the United States Navy and retired from the US Postal Service after 38 years. He enjoyed fishing, shrimping, and crabbing. Mr. Strong was a good husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Anna Mae Perre Strong; and two brothers, Raymond and Mike Strong.
Survived by his wife Malena Vassalli Strong of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sons, Donnie Strong also of Bay St. Louis, MS; Danny Strong (Paola) of Addison, TX; two daughters, Dee Dee Strong Elkins (Andy) of Bay St. Louis, MS; Debbie Strong Bermudez (Rocky) of Mandeville, LA; five grandchildren, Andrew, Brandon, Elizabeth & Joshua Elkins, and Benjamin Bermudez; two brothers, Jimmy Strong (Jo Ellen); Jack Strong (Kim); and sister, Mary Cowdery (Alan).
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
