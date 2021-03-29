Donald Ray Necaise, age 78, of Kiln, MS, gained his wings on March 25, 2021. He was born September 10, 1942 in Standard Community to Robert and Vonciel Necaise. He attended Hancock North Central School where he was a proud member of the Overall State Championship basketball team in 1960.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 48 years, Linda; children Wendy, Heath (Angie), Dustan (Mandi) and Vincent (Lila); grandchildren Lakrisha, JJ (Kayla), Chasiety, Tyler, Jayce (Destiny), Tristan, Christan, Nathaniel, Dalynn, Laney and Hunter; great grandchildren Alley, Evan, Sebastian, Carter, Samuel, Jaxon and Carson; his sister Susan (Dennis) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Vonciel, and his sisters Donna Faye Searles and Glenda Sue Lee.
Donald Ray was a retired Construction Superintendent for Factory Sales and Engineering. He was an avid outdoorsman with a lifelong passion for hunting and fishing. He could often be found on the tractor bailing hay or taking care of the cows. He was well known for catching mullet and frying fish for all of his family and friends. He was a family man who loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bayou Talla Fellowship in Kiln, MS on Friday, April 2, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Immediate family may arrive at 4:00 p.m. Riemann Family Funeral Home is assisting with services.
