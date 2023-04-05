Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 12 noon, visitation from 10am., until 12noon , at Saint Clare Catholic Church, for Donald Ray Marroy age 60, of Kiln, MS., he left his earthly home, to his eternal home, on March 30, 2023, at his home.
Donnie was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church, where he served as altar boy. Donnie was a tattoo artist, and loved fishing, hunting and gaming. He was a thoughtful person, a family man, and he loved everyone he came in contact with.
Preceded in death by his parents; mother and stepfather; Frances and John Vernon Bilbo, father and stepmother Leroy Sr, and Chris Marroy, brothers; Wayne Marroy, Joseph Marroy and Chris Marroy, sister Eva Marroy, and son-in-law, Ronald Thompson.
Survived by; two daughters, Nicki (Travis) Thompson, Suzanne (Phillip) Kientz, a special nephew he thought of as a son Brandon Miller, grandchildren Brennen Thompson, Brayden Thompson, Kaitlyn Thompson and Kenzie Thompson, siblings: Patricia A. Miller. Barbara Cadoret, Leroy Marroy Jr., and James Bilbo, Goddaughter, Jamie Marroy, and godson, Eddie Miller Jr., uncle, Alvin Marroy, aunt, Thelma Marroy, Linda Bergeron, and Elizabeth Pujol Melton, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, time 5pm., until 7pm., at Baylous Funeral Home. Burial in Waveland Cemetery, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. Funeral Repast will follow the service at 18320 MS-43 Kiln Ms 39556
