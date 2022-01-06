Donald Patrick “Pat” Laird entered into eternal rest on Monday, January 3, 2022 at the age of 76 at his home in Diamondhead, Mississippi, from throat cancer and dementia.
The son of Suzanne Nimrod Laird and Donald Patrick Dailey, Sr., and stepson of Clifton Laird, Pat was born on November 20, 1945 in Ponca City, Oklahoma and lived most recently in Slidell and Lacombe, Louisiana, then Diamondhead, Mississippi.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Beryl Bordelon Laird, daughter Amanda Catherine Peterson of Ocala, Florida, son, Aaron Scott Laird of Framingham, MA (and daughter-in-law Kris Laird), his sister Paula J. Laird of Baton Rouge, step-daughters Cheri Schultz of Lake City, Florida (and son-in-law Richard Schultz) and Renee Warren of Slidell, Louisiana, granddaughter Caroline Laird and grandsons Noah and Joshua Laird, step-grandson Zachary Warren, step-granddaughters Brittany Warren, Rebecca Warren, Lauren Schultz and Morgan Schultz.
After his military service in the Marine Corps, including a tour of duty in Viet Nam, he was honorably discharged and always proud of being a Marine. Pat spent most of his adult life selling office equipment, often winning trips for his successes, and once retired, enjoyed playing golf, doing crossword puzzles, being active in Diamondhead Community Church, and traveling with his wife. Previously Pat was the president of Pinewood Country Club in Slidell, Louisiana, was POA president of Diamondhead Country Club (now known as the Club at Diamondhead), was Junior Vice Commander of VFW Post 2880 in Diamondhead, was a founding Member of Diamondhead Detachment 1454 of the Marine Corps League, and was a Life Member and the Junior Vice Commandant for two years of the MCL.
The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Pat.
A memorial service will be held at Diamondhead Community Church on Friday, January 14 at 11:00 am followed by a light lunch in the church fellowship hall. Visitation is from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. We respectfully ask everyone to mask to prevent the spread of Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW Post 2880 in Diamondhead, MS.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
