Donald N. Landry, 93, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 In Bay St. Louis, MS. Donald served in the United States Navy from 1944-1952. He was a wonderful and loving father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Petrie Landry; parents, Gordon and Josephine Landry and his brother, Gordon H. Landry, Jr. He is survived by his two daughters, Dayle L. Landry (Harry) of Bay St. Louis, MS and Donna A. Landry of Visalia, CA; two granddaughters, Melissa A. Landry of Slidell, LA and Crystal Gurrisi of Visalia, CA; two sister-in-laws, Marlene Petrie of GA and Michele Dawson of MI and his close friends, Peter Streit of Dallas, TX and Larry & Gloria Jones of Covington, LA. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
