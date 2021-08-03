Donald McKay Caldwell, Jr., 69, died suddenly on Saturday, July 31, 2021. He entered the world on July 26, 1952, in Hattiesburg, MS, and the Earth is still reeling. Ironically, he shared the name of his father who discovered his son’s temperament was much different than his own. Don attended Bay High in Bay St. Louis, MS, where the administrative building now bears the name of his senior. His basketball talents landed him at Pearl River Junior College. He obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans, master’s degree from William Carey College, and +30 from McNeese State University. While in college, he married the love of his life, Susan Aguzin Caldwell. They lived in Long Beach and Collinsville, MS, and Lake Charles, LA, while Don coached basketball and taught history. His animated, sideline antics attracted fans as much as the winning teams. His students and players never forgot his entertaining deliveries and one-of-a-kind humor. Upon moving to Moss Bluff, LA, he secured an Assistant Principal position where he seemingly had to suppress his comical nature. Instead, he leaned in and embraced his tendencies. He could not escape or help himself. His final job title always supplied a chuckle for those that knew him. Don became the Discipline Coordinator for CPSB. Yes, you read that correctly…Don was in charge of behavior. Unsurprisingly, he did an admirable job and retired in 2009.
Don loved his family and friends emphatically. He was the ultimate coordinator of all family vacations, fishing and hunting trips, and entertainment for everyone. However, his imagination was never tamed or structured. It was sprinkled in his daily dialogue, text messages, poetry, interpretations, and writings. Susan tackled the world with Don for 49 eventful years. His boundless thoughts kept his energy occupied through many endeavors, and his child-at-heart approach to life connected him with everyone along the way. Donald Sr. was a stern, respected, regimented man that blossomed into the sensitive family nucleus. Audrey was a cheerful and supportive mother exuding quiet strength. They would have been extremely proud of their son’s unique and beautiful journey to the same family role. We are all responsible for filling Don’s enormous void. By networking, joking, and loving one another a little more, we can close the gap. Those that loved him most will always possess the hole, a badge of honor that unifies. His wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sister, family, and friends feel the impact and cost of a love so strong. The temporary pain is but a thinly veiled disguise. The tightrope to peace and joy might seem impossible, but follow the chain of sorrow to the point of laughter. I’ll be waiting.
Mr. Caldwell is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Susan Aguzin Caldwell; sons, Adam Caldwell and wife Crystal and Mark Caldwell, all of Lake Charles; brothers, Jim Caldwell and wife Gayle, of Leesville, LA and Charlie Caldwell and wife Cindy of Singer, LA; sister, Betty Caldwell, of Singer, LA; uncle, Bobby Caldwell of Hickory, MS; grandchildren, Caden Fontenot, Claire Fontenot, Halle Caldwell, Damon Caldwell, and Macie Caldwell; along with numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Donald Caldwell, Sr.; and grandmother, Evva Swearingen.
His memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the start of the service. *Masks would be appreciated.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
