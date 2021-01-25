Donald M. "Sarge" Carter, age 82, of Kiln, MS, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021. Mr. Carter was born in Port Arthur, Texas. He was an Army and Air Force veteran and served one tour in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He was a teacher and coach for three years at St. Alphonsus and Hancock Elementary School. He was an avid golfer and had three documented holes-in-one. He enjoyed bowling where he held semi-pro status and loved to go camping. He was preceded in death by his mother, Una Carter; brothers, Daniel Carter and Jimmy Carter; sisters, Yvonne Smith, Bessie Flores, and Barbara Carter; son-in-law, Allen Reynolds; sons, Michael and Dave Carter; great granddaughter, Quinn Phillips; special family, Virginia and Parnell Money and B.R. "Boots" Douglas; and the love of his life, Janet Necaise. He is survived by his children, Donna Carter, Donna Reynolds, Linda Due (Harold "Scooby"), Jane Carter, Douglas Carter, Brian Necaise, Russell Necaise (Lisa), Tracy Irwin, and Jackie Necaise; grandchildren, Brandon (Bailey), Dillon, Marisa, Joshua, Melissa, Tiffany, Kaylea, Kaden, Kylee, Emily (Chase), Baron, Brently (Emily), Brandon (Catey), Braxton (Brittany), Michael, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Hayden, Kiersten, Kasidy, Kenzie, Kingston, Logan, Cash, Carsyn, Ellory, Max, Benton, Kristen, Daylan, Isabella, Brooks, Brittlyn, and one due in July; many nieces and nephews; and Ms. Janet's mother, Vivian Shaw. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln Delisle Road, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.