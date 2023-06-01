Donald Lathrop, age 99 of Diamondhead, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Lucy Young Lathrop; brother, Robert Lathrop; sister, Marian Lathrop Brennan; and his wife, Glenda Lathrop.
Donald is survived by his children, Donnie (Debra) Lathrop, Kay (Ken) Fallin, and Ann Lathrop; and grandchildren, Ashlee and Tyler Lathrop, Jordan, Justin, and Laura Fallin.
Donald was a native of Pennsylvania and attended Southern Methodist University. He was a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. Donald was the President of American Bank in Houma, LA and the President of Chamber of Commerce of Houma and Terrebonne Parish. He taught business banking classes at Nicholls State University. Donald had significant community involvement. He was an avid reader, student of history, loved to travel, enjoyed nature, and he was an animal lover. Donald was the chairman of fundraising for United Way and Salvation Army, and he was a Deacon in his church. He was a family man, devout Christian, and community leader.
Visitation will be 10:00 am - 11:00 am, Monday, June 5, 2023 at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian. A funeral service is after the visitation at 11:00 am at Riemann Family Funeral Home in Pass Christian. Interment will be at Floral Hills.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dunbar Village for their kindness and dedication to our father’s care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salvation Army or Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Pass Christian, is serving the family.
