Donald Ginn, age 60, of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on December 1, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was an exceptional and loving husband, father, “Pop”, brother, uncle, and friend.
Donald was born on January 4, 1962 to John and Nancy Ginn. Donald was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi before returning home to help his mother run the family’s Western Auto in Long Beach. Donald married his beloved wife, Rose Marie, in 1984. Together they raised their three daughters, Courtenay, Amanda, and Jennifer. His family was his entire world, and he did anything and everything for them. He was also a dedicated employee of Lowe’s for 26 years working in multiple capacities. In his spare time, Donald loved to be with his five grandchildren, at Disney World, or looking at trains.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Howard Ginn and Nancy Katherine Robinson Ginn.
Donald is survived by his wife of 38 years, Rose Marie of Bay St. Louis,MS; daughters, Courtenay Lee (Brandon) of Carnes, MS, Amanda Eppes (Clayton) of D’Iberville, MS, and Jennifer “Jenny” Courteaux (PJ) of Bay St. Louis, MS; his five grandchildren, Bennett and Chloe Lee of Carnes, MS, Bailey Eppes of D’Iberville, MS, and Josie and Ryleigh Courteaux of Bay St. Louis, MS; his bonus daughter, Lyndi Slade (Dustin), that he loved as his own, of Waveland, MS; his brothers, Bill Ginn (Cathy) of Diamondhead, MS and Jay Ginn (Gina) of Ashland, MS; his sister, Kathy Ginn of Diamondhead, MS; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral services will be at St. Clare Church in Waveland, MS on December 5, 2022. Public visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, MS.
The family would like to extend its sincere gratitude to all of the doctors and staff at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport and Ochsner Hospital- Main Campus in New Orleans who had their hands in caring for Donald.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Waveland served the family.
Memories and photos may be shared at www.RiemannFamily.com
