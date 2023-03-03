Bay St. Louis, MS - Don Victor Raboteau, age 65, passed away on Sunday, February 26, 2023 in Temple, TX. He was born on January 26, 1958 in Bay St. Louis, MS to the late Alfred Raboteau, Jr., and Ophelia Allen Raboteau.
Don attended Saint Stanislaus for his freshman through junior years of high school. He moved to Oxon Hill, Maryland, and was a graduate of Oxon Hill High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. After completion of his military service, he remained near his duty station in New Hampshire. Upon leaving New Hampshire, he lived in several towns in Texas and finally settling in Temple, TX.
Don was proceeded in death by his parents Alfred and Ophelia Raboteau; his brother, Michael Raboteau; two sisters, Tammy (Raboteau) Adams and Marlene Raboteau; and brother-in-law Benjamin Butler, Sr.
He is survived by two daughters; Dorian Finister and Tanisha Raboteau; three granddaughters; Da’Brianne, Diamond, and Delshyna Finister; one great-granddaughter, Cerien McCoy; four sisters, Kathy (Randy) Johnson of San Antonio, TX; Gwendolyn Wallace of Birmingham, AL; Lajoie Butler; and Lisa Raboteau of Bay St. Louis, MS; three brothers, Jimmie (Darlene) Raboteau; Tony (June) Raboteau; and Richard (Ingrid) Raboteau, all of Bay St. Louis, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all who have reached out with support and prayers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Rose de Lima Church, 301 Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS.
Friends may visit one hour prior.
Repass will be at Lisa Raboteau’s residence, 306 Herlihy St., Waveland, MS, 39576.
