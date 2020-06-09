Dolores Mathews Richmond, 80, of Diamondhead, MS passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Diamondhead. Mrs. Richmond was of the Catholic Faith, the former Captain of Nereids, former member of St. Stanislaus Planning Board, and former Cumberland Gap, KY Tourist Commission, and former Broker in charge at Diamondhead Realty. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Richmond, Sr; parents, Ralph & Frances Mathews; grandson, Dalton Richmond; and brother John W. Mathews. Survived by two sons, Robert Morris Richmond, Jr (Vicky) of Charleston, SC; R. Matthew Richmond of Ketchikan, AK; grandson, Robert B. Richmond of Charleston, SC; brothers, Ralph Mathews, Jr., Joseph C. Mathews, James P. Mathews, Michael E. Mathews all of Columbus, OH, sister Mary Frances Jones also of Columbus, OH; and numerous nieces & nephews. A Graveside Service was Monday, June 8, 2020 at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the SPCA. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.
