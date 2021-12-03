Dinah Elaine “Dino” Garcia LeBlanc, 61, of Lakeshore, MS, gained her angel wings on Sunday, November 21, 2021.
Dinah passed away at home, leaving a legacy behind. She was a member of the American Legion Post #77 Ladies Auxiliary, Waveland, which she enjoyed and of which she was very supportive. She was known for amazing cooking, an alluring personality, and tender heart. She truly never met a stranger. She loved dancing, baking, and hands-on crafts. Most of all though, spending time with her grandchildren & family was her honest happiness. She was a fighter in life and in health. Many adored her ingenious wit and motherly love. So, there won't be a day that goes by that she isn't missed dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Patricia Garcia, Melvin R. Luxich Sr.; siblings John “Ringo” Garcia, Sylvia Garcia Madere, Veronica Garcia and Kenneth Garcia. She is survived by lifelong companion Vincent LeBlanc Jr.; siblings Warren Garcia Jr, Rose (Charles) McCarty of Pearlington, Mark (Connie) Garcia, and Kevin Garcia of Lakeshore; children Jennifer Gray, Marisa Moran, Vincent LeBlanc lll, and Patrick LeBlanc all of Lakeshore; grandchildren Brynen Gray, Maliyah Moran, Trista Gray, Kaylee LeBlanc, Karisa Schneider, Madison "Addie" Campbell, and Shawn Gray.
Marshall’s Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Dinah's services are Monday, December 6, 2021 at Lakeshore Community Center. Visitation for all at 10:30 am, followed by graveside services at Lakeshore Cemetery at 12:00 pm. All are welcome to return to the Lakeshore Community Center for food and refreshments.
