Diane Yolande Cornwell Meith, 91, of Diamondhead, MS, passed away on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
Diane was born on April 30, 1932 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Kenneth Lionel and Yolande Mary Garrison Cornwell. She graduated from Falls Church High School and attended Mary Madison College where she was the vocalist with the college orchestra. She married Robert Melvourne Meith on April 9, 1955 in Arlington, Virginia and bore him five children: Debra Diane, Robert Kenneth, David Mistrot, Susan Patricia, and Laurie Anne Meith.
While living in New Orleans she was very active in the Aurora Methodist Church Women’s Club, the Newcomers Club, and served as Girl Scout Leader for a number of years. After moving to Diamondhead, MS, she and her husband joined the Krewes of Diamondhead, Boaters, and Olympus. She was a founder of the Krewe of Olympus and served on its Board of Directors. For many years, she also served on the Board of Directors of Diamondhead Performing Arts (DPAS) where her main charge was obtaining the names of south Mississippi college students that were qualified to receive the DPAS scholarships. She was also a member of several social clubs: The Red and White Gala, The Chicago Party, the Dreamers, and the Black and White.
Diane was preceded in death by Yolande Garrison Cornwell and Kenneth and Jean Cornwell.
She is survived by her husband, five children, twelve grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 18, 2023 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS 39520. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Private burial at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the VFW Children’s Home, (800-424-8360, info@vfwnationalhome.org) or the Gulf Coast Mississippi Salvation Army, (228-374-8301, 22nd St. Gulfport, MS 39501).
The memorial service will be live streamed via Edmond Fahey Funeral Home website - bslef.com/obituaries/diane-meith
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Diane Yolande Cornwell Meith.
