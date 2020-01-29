Diane Georgene Blatchley passed away in her sleep on January 25, 2020 in her 80th year. Diane was born, went to school, and lived in Harvey, Illinois until she married Peter G Blatchley. She followed Peter as he went from job location to job location. Initially, with a little trepidation, but later without so much fear. Through all the moves she kept her lifelong friends, from her childhood years, “The Riverside Eight” and her faith in the Chicago Cubs. The first big move was to Baytown, Texas. Here she began teaching Sunday School, was a Cub Scout Den Leader, Girl Scout Day Camp Director, and homemaker. When her children got older, she went to the University of Houston, Clear Lake night school and got her Bachelor Degree in Education and then taught in schools for the next 25 years. The next move took her to Elizabethton, Tennessee where she was on Presbyterian Church committees, taught Sunday school, and finally became the church secretary. After surviving the last winter and all the snow it was off to warmer Diamondhead, Mississippi to live. A new Presbyterian Church, new Sunday school class to teach, new elementary schools to teach in, became an active PEO member and danced to all that jazz in New Orleans. Then Katrina came and she moved to Brenham, Texas, once again she joined a new Presbyterian Church, taught Sunday school, was active in the education committee, PW, and was a substitute teacher until she was 70. Other consuming Interests were the Fortnightly Club, providing books to young readers, volunteering at the Senior Center, The Democratic Club of Washington Co., The Woman’s March, and Red Hats. Even as the end neared, she always smiled with those helping her and thanked them for what they had done to ease her pain. She was loved by all and will be missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Peter, of 53 years, son Eric and wife Karen and son David and wife Tracey; grandchildren Kayla, Cameron, Blake, Kalyssa, and Addison; great grandchildren Madisyn, Bryson, and Alayah. She is also survived by her brother Don Richardson and his wife Pat. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Brenham Presbyterian Church Youth Education Fund or the Brenham Fortnightly Club Library Fund. The memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Brenham Presbyterian Church. Funeral arrangements for Diane Blatchley are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 W. Main, Brenham. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
