Dennis “Danny” R Clark, also known as “Cowboy” of Gulfport and Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on December 8, 2021 at the age of 72. He was born on September 10, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his wife of over 42 years, Viola Catherine Clark; his mother, Gladys Hazel Hastings; his father, Robert Lee Clark; his stepfather William “Red” Hastings; his brothers, Eldred Lee Clark, Elzie “Dee Dee” Clark, Robert “Bobby” Clark, Jr; his sister, Shirley Rose Rizzo; his niece, Tammy Morgan Hale; and son-in-law; Richard Ball, Jr.
Dennis is survived by his sister, Patricia Ann Hinton; his daughters, Danielle Ball and Winnie Carpenter; his grandsons, Clark and Trae Ball; his granddaughters, April Rose Aucoin, Stephanie Carpenter, Rachelle Ball, Victoria Ball and Elizabeth Ball; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
Cowboy, as he was affectionately known, served two years in Korea as a member of the second battalion of Company E. He met his wife in the early 70’s in Louisiana during his reign as the number one Pool Shark of the Parish. So began the love story of the Louisiana Woman and the Mississippi Man. They ran a family truck stop and local bar together in Thibodeaux, LA. until he moved to Biloxi and then later to Gulfport MS in the 80’s where he began his career as an electronic technician for NASA. He loved traveling overseas and throwing some of the most epic pool parties on the Gulf Coast. He will always be a legend at the Goal Post and Good Times Lounges in Gulfport. He lived out the remainder of his life the last 5 years in Bay St. Louis, MS. to be near his daughter Danielle and Grandson Clark. He will be forever loved and missed by many.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Riemann Family Funeral Home, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment at Rotten Bayou Cemetery.
