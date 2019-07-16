Debra Dana “DeDe” Sykes
Debra Dana “DeDe” Sykes, born Jan 4, 1974 in Gulfport, MS received her Angel Wings, Thursday, July 11, 2019.
DeDe was a graduate of Bay St Louis High School and received her teacher degree from MCGJC and Southern MS. She taught at DeLisle Elem School, DeLisle, MS, retired from Pacific View Charter School, Oceanside, CA
DeDe is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Godfrey Sr and Vesta Gavagnie, her paternal grandmother, Mary Alice Cockrell, Uncle Bubba, Godfrey Gavagnie Jr and cousin Jennifer Pagle Bush.
DeDe is survived by her mother and stepfather, Cathy Gavagnie and Charles Perniciaro, Sr of Bay St Louis MS, and her father and stepmother, David Lamar Sykes Sr and Laura O’Donnell of Madison, Fl. Her children Amber Sykes, Skylar Sykes and Rylee Sykes and her constant companion and soul mate, John Woolman, all of Bay St Louis, MS. Grandchildren, Kaycee, Roman and Colton ,Her brother David L Sykes, Jr and wife, Alicia, half-sister, Colleen Sykes-Hubbard and husband Brad, step brothers, Charles Perniciaro, Jr and wife, Vanessa, and Chris Dyals step sisters, Rachel Perniciaro Yarborough and husband Gary, 5 nieces and 7 nephew.
The family wants to thank DeVitta Dialysis Unit in Slidell and Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans for all they did for her to try and make her life here on earth as good as possible.
There will be a Celebration of Life on July 27, from 10-1 on the grounds of The Train Depot, 1928 Depot Way in Bay St Louis, MS. Anyone wanting to celebrate with us please bring a lawn chair.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.