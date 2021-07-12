Deborah Joel Burrow peacefully passed away July 6, 2021 at the age of 60.
She was born on March 14, 1961 in Gulfport, MS and preceded in death
By her parents Joe Barlow Burrow, Sr. and Victoria Colon Burrow.
She is survived by sisters, Lynn Burrow Doleac (Louis) of Lexington, SC, Barbara Ann Burrow Stubbs (Frank) of Houston, TX and a brother Kenneth (Chip) Henry (Toni) of Fairhope, AL and many nieces and nephews.
In her early years Debbie attended New Hope School and also Harrison County Training Center, where after completion, she became a teacher aide. She was also provided services from South Mississippi Regional Center.
After moving from Bay St. Louis, MS in 1985, Debbie resided at Cheshire Group Home in Gulfport, MS for 10 years. Since 1995 she has lived in the loving and caring community of Delta Manor in Clarksdale, MS.
A deeply faithful lady, Debbie attended church as often as she could and actively volunteered her time at various daycare center and nursing homes on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She also volunteered at the Florida Care Property in Clarkdale, MS making numerous items for the community.
Debbie truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and will be remembered as a bright, shining light to all who knew her.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose De Lima Catholic Church, 301 S Necaise Avenue, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
