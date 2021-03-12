Deborah Faye Burge, age 55, born in New Orleans, a native of Hancock County and a resident of Pass Christian passed away March 8, 2021.
Mrs. Burge was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Brown; her father, James Skinner; her sister, Patricia K. Brown; and her brother, William J. Skinner.
Deborah is survived by her husband of over 40 years, Henry Burge; her children, Henry J. (Shawna) Burge, Christopher E. (Fiancé, Alyssa) Burge, Richard R. (Brandy M.) Burge; her siblings, Brenda Skinner, James (Kathy) Skinner, David (Heather) Skinner, Timothy (Kimberly) Brown, Alfred (Audrey) Brown, Mary D. Brown, Sheila Brown, Ricky (Stacy) Brown, and Steven Abba; her grandchildren, Megan Lynn (Austin Raffeo) Burge, Henry Jason Burge, Jr., Jayden Mae Burge, Dylan Bordages-Burge, and Summer Bordages-Burge; great grandchildren, Vayla Emelia Grace Raffeo, Angel Marie Raffeo, Brynleigh Raye Raffeo, and Natalia Burge; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Deborah was retired from Bay/Waveland School District. She enjoyed singing, dancing, eating, spending time with ALL of her family and friends; but she was the happiest, running the roads. She was of the Baptist faith.
If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me and place them in my mother’s arms and tell her they are from me. Tell her I love her and miss her, and when she turns to smile, place a kiss upon her cheek and hold her for a while. Because remembering her is easy, I do it every day, but there is an ache within my heart that will never go away.
WE ALL LOVE YOU MOMMA!
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lung Cancer Foundation of America at www.lcfamerica.org.
The visitation will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 beginning at 12pm, with the funeral service at 2pm, both at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian. Burial will follow in Bayou LaCroix Cemetery.
An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
