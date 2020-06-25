On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, our precious Mother got to meet Jesus. Deborah Ann Singletary, 67, a resident of Bay St. Louis, MS, a member of First Baptist Church Bay St. Louis, was called Home to spend eternal life with our Heavenly Father. We are extremely heartbroken to lose her here on Earth so suddenly, but we know with confidence that we will see her again one day. Debbie was a devoted mother, a doting MiMi, a loving sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and a lifelong friend. She loved her family and friends with passion. Debbie was a pet fanatic (she always had pets – during her life, she had dogs, cats, birds, pig, goats, chickens, horses, even a spider monkey in her younger days). And she loved and spoke with joy of the children she helped care for at the Hancock County Human Resource Agency on Highway 603. And they loved their Ms. Debbie, too. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Catherine (Lou and Cat) Arceneaux. She is survived by her Daughter and Son-in-Law, Candi Arceneaux and Freddie McLain, Jr. of Waveland, MS., her Son and Daughter-in-Law, Jeremiah and Greta Singletary of Picayune, MS., her Sister and Brother-in-Law, Lynn and Wayne Fillingame of Bay St. Louis, MS., her Brother and Sister-in-Law, Louis and Cynthia Arceneaux of Diamondhead, MS., and her Brother, Matthew “Lukie” Arceneaux of Waveland, MS., her 2 Grandsons (the loves of her life), Grayson Singletary and Colby McLain. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews and their families: Dana and Phillippe Michel (Beau and Mathilde), Lana and Morgan Ghetti (Townes and Mae), Cody and Alexandria Arceneaux, Cori Arceneaux, and Katy and Chris Warren. A small service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS, for family and friends. Following will be the private placement of her urn in the mausoleum at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis, MS, for her immediate family. *Please wear a mask and practice social distancing.* Debbie will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends who are blessed to have known her. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
