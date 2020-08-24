Deborah Ann Ginn Alford, known as “Debs” to her grandchildren, passed away on August 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family following a courageous two-time battle with cancer. She was 62 years old.
Debbie was a life-long resident of Bay St. Louis and a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. She was born on April 2, 1958 to James R. Ginn and Jacquelyn J. Ginn at King’s Daughter Hospital on Carroll Avenue. Her mother and father knew she was a special child when at just two years old Debbie told them she could “see Jesus.” Throughout her life, she had a determined spirit to achieve her goals while living for the Lord.
Debbie graduated from Our Lady Academy with honors in 1976 and attended both Pearl River Community College and Mississippi State University prior to marrying Douglas Holt Alford in 1977.
Debbie developed a tremendous work ethic at an early age, taking on her first job at 13 years old. Her work experiences provided her with a foundation that would prove to be invaluable while she furthered her career, first in real estate and then in the insurance industry.
Debbie worked 35 years with Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance where she became a top producing agent and a mentor to other agents just beginning their careers. Last year, she was honored by Farm Bureau with the highest recognition: the Lifetime Achievement Award. She was a strong promoter of flood insurance and was among the first on the ground, helping her
clients in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and so many other disasters.
Debbie’s greatest achievement, however, was being “the fun grandma.” With her children and grandchildren living away, she made it her goal to ensure that there were many family adventures, from annual trips to Disney to perfect holidays in her home. Although Debs left this world way too soon, she gave her grandchildren a lifetime of memories.
Debbie considered one of her most precious gifts from God to be her younger brother, lovingly known as Little James. They had an extraordinary bond and a pure and joyous relationship; each always getting the other to crack a joke or tell a funny story. Her devotion to him was unwavering.
Debbie has always been a courageous and convincing advocate for the things she believes in. She stood on her our own two feet from the day she was born. She was a self-made, amazing woman who stopped at nothing to make a good life for her family.
Debbie was well-known and loved throughout Hancock County; and she will always be remembered as a generous kind soul and an inspiration to many.
Debbie is preceded in death by her grandparents Leon and Pauline Ginn and Robert L. and Adelaide Jones; her great-grandmother and caretaker in her younger days Theresa Bourgeois; and her aunts Joycelyn Jones and Jeralyn J. Wilson.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Doug, and their two beautiful daughters, Emily Alford Carr (Joseph) of Montpelier, Vermont and Ashley Alford Bruno (Christopher) of Memphis, Tennessee. She is also survived by her parents, James and Jackie, her brother, James, II, and four grandchildren, James Ashley Ellen Carr (10), Scarlett Klebes Carr (7), Campbell Elizabeth Bruno (5), and Beau Christopher Bruno (2).
Her family is planning a private memorial mass for family and friends at Our Lady of the Gulf Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Catholic Diocese of Biloxi at Morning Star Pregnancy Center or Samaritan’s Purse.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
