Debbie "Deb" A. Dunagan
Debbie "Deb" A. Dunagan, 55, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Deb was born in Jackson, AL on March 11, 1964. She was a long time employee of Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. Deb was a wonderful and loving sister, niece, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Homer Edgar Dunagan and mother, Helen Aline (Sticher) Dunagan. She is survived by her sister, Martha "Dolly" Weaver of Mobile, AL; ex brother-in-law Harold Wayne Weaver of Eight Mile, AL; aunt, Patricia Moton of Coffeeville, AL; uncle, Clyde Lolley of Coffeeville, AL; numerous cousins; many friends and our self adopted mother Jennifer Griffs. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
