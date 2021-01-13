Dawn Marie Clark
Dawn Marie Clark, 51, of Waveland passed away Christmas Eve at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport. She was born December 19, 1969 to Daniel and Marilyn Dougherty. Dawn is preceded in death by her father. She leaves behind a legacy of her devoted husband, David Clark; her mother, Marilyn Dougherty; her children, Kenneth Dougherty, Shauna Clark, Stephen Clark and Amber Clark; her daughter in law, Jenna Dougherty; her son in law. Brian Johnson; her sisters, Donna Mioton, Mary Dougherty, Tracy Dougherty and Susan Dougherty; her brother, Daniel Dougherty, Jr.; grandchildren, Olivia, Ethyn, Shiah, Alexa, Serena, Drake, Haylee, Leia and Luke along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dawn also leaves behind a lot of stuff that her family doesn’t know what to do with. Some will say that Goodwill was closed in observance of New Year’s Day, but Dawn’s family knows that it was really in grievance of losing their best customer. She loved to do retail therapy anywhere she could find a bargain. She shopped for people whether they wanted or needed it. Dawn had a motto “Fill up the house, give it away, Start over.” She was what some would call a master cook in the kitchen. She believed in good ingredients, making enough for an army and overcooking everything. Her family learned to love the taste of charcoal. She enjoyed Bingo, Casinos and garage sales. She didn’t like rules and being told what to do but she had a knack for telling you her opinion. Right, wrong or indifferent- you always knew where you stood with Dawn. She made her home grand central for her kids and she loved every minute of it. It was understood that Dawn was going to be loud, crazy and funny wherever she went. All whom knew and loved her dearly, will never forget her charm, wit and her love for them. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assist Dawn’s family during this difficult time and asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.