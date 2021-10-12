David Roberts

David Earl Roberts, age 85, a retired Mississippi Delta farmer, passed away peacefully October 8, 2021. David was one of five sons born to Roscoe Matthew and Rittie Mae Roberts in Moorhead, Mississippi on September 16, 1936. He was raised in Moorhead and followed in his father’s footsteps farming. He married Bonita Mullen on November 4, 1956. They were the proud parents of two daughters, Angela and Anita. During his lifetime, David served in the Mississippi Army National Guard, was an active member of First Baptist Church of Moorhead where he was a deacon and served as chairman of deacons. He was a member of the Moorhead Lions Club, and he was also a mason. He remarried in July 1981 to Ann Dinwiddie Scruggs. David welcomed two stepsons, Sam and Dave into the family. David and Ann were active members of First United Methodist Church in Moorhead. Together, they opened the Yellow Dog Restaurant and Roberts Country Store in Moorhead. They retired to the quaint city of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. They enjoyed festivals and flea markets and acquired quite a collection of antiques over the years. David was preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Rittie Mae; wife, Ann; and brothers, Roscoe, Ed, and Charlie. He is survived by Bonita Roberts; two daughters, Angela Dowell (Wade) of Indianola and Anita Paxton (Jim) of Isola; six grandchildren, Matt Dowell (Kimberly) of Indianola, Britt Dowell (Shelby) of Madison, Chad Dowell (Kelsey) of Indianola, Georgeana Nieuwoudt (Yvan) of South Africa, Will Paxton of Isola, Justin Paxton of Isola; two stepsons, Sam Scruggs (Kim) of Suwanee, Georgia, and Dave Scruggs (Fredrika) of Roswell Georgia. David also leaves behind a loving brother, Douglas Roberts (Gloria) of Moorhead; sister-in-law, Carolyn Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews; and four great grandchildren, Hunter, Rowan, Oliver, and Stella. The graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Wednesday, October 13, at Moorhead Cemetery with Rev. Veronica Pritchard officiating. Burton Funeral Home of Indianola has been entrusted with arrangements. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the employees of Indywood in Indianola for their loving care of David.
