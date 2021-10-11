David Merritt Carter, (Dave) a well known boat mechanic and resident of Pearlington, Mississippi, died unexpectedly on September 20, 2021 at the age of 75, after a long battle with Covid pneumonia. David was born in Asheville, North Carolina on September 11, 1946 to Arthur and Odile Carter. David was fiercely passionate about boats from the start and dedicated his life to both his pursuit of boat mechanics and his family. He owned Carter’s Marine in Pearlington, MS for many years. David was a strong, devoted, loving and supportive father. He was a very hard worker. He worked up until the day he got sick. His knowledge, guidance and motivation was the foundation of his family. David was also a passionate duck hunter and enthusiast. When he wasn’t working, he spent most of his days hunting and fishing, or just being outdoors. David is survived by his first wife, Mary and their child, David Carter, Jr., his second wife, Deborah and their 3 children, Adrian Gillan (Tres Gillan), CaSandra Bazor (Robert Bazor), Richard Carter (Kristille Carter), his step son, Laurence Fairbanks, his sister Ann Hagar (Billy Hagar), his grandkids, Kayleigh Carter, Summer Cook, Ian Schexnayder, Mia Bazor, Brooke Bazor, Robert Bazor, Jr., Cobie Carter, Beau Carter, Olivia Carter. David was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Odile Carter and his first daughter, Candace Carter. David never met a stranger, he will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family. Services were held at Pearlington Community Center, 5265 Hwy 604 Pearlington, MS 39572 on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm. Flowers, cards and memorial contributions are all welcome. If you would like, you may place any flowers/arrangements on the fence at Dave’s favorite place “The Boat Yard.” Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
