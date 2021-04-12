David Joseph LeBlanc, Sr.

David Joseph LeBlanc, Sr. 80, of Lakeshore, MS passed away Friday, April 9, 2021 in LA.

 David was of the Catholic Faith and a longtime resident of Lakeshore, MS. David's hobbies included woodworking, fishing and gardening. 

He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

 He was preceded in death by his son, Stanley LeBlanc, Sr. and brother, Robert LeBlanc. 

He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Joan LeBlanc of Lakeshore, MS; son, David LeBlanc, Jr. (Georgette) of Lakeshore, MS; three brothers, Gable LeBlanc of Carriere, MS, Gerald LeBlanc of Avondale, LA and Gregory LeBlanc of TX; two sisters, Inez Dufrend of TX and Gail Adams of LA; six grandchildren, David Michael LeBlanc, Sr, Darrin Joseph LeBlanc, Kevin Matthew LeBlanc, Brandy Marie LeBlanc, Stanley John LeBlanc, Jr. and Kathryn C. LeBlanc and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee LeBlanc, Emilee LeBlanc, David M. LeBlanc, Jr. and Lakynn LeBlanc.

Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.

