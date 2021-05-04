David Joel Thornton, 60, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 in New Orleans, LA.
David was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He was employed with Bayou Caddy Trucking Company for over 20 years.
David will be missed by his family, friends, and co-workers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edna and Elmer Thornton, Sr.; wife Juanita B. Thornton, 5 brothers, George, Elmer, Jr. William “Bill,” Earl and James Thornton, 3 sisters, Ethel T. Page, Patricia T. Green, and Nora T. LaFontaine.
He is survived by his companion, Donna Faye of Bay St. Louis, MS, brother, Bruce Thornton of Houma, LA, 2 sisters, Dolores T. Page of Poplarville, MS, Barbara Thornton of Hornlake, MS, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and co-workers.
The visitation will be on Friday, May 7, 2021 from 11:30 a.m. until the Prayer Service at 2 p.m. at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS. Interment will follow in Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery and Mausoleum in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
