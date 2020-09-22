“Thanks for all the memories and all the love! Life has been a blast, see everyone on the other side!”
— David Compretta
David Arthur Compretta, 70, died on Sept. 14, 2020, of a glioblastoma brain tumor at his home in Dawsonville, Ga..
David was born Aug. 18, 1950, in Bay St. Louis, and graduated from Bay High School and the University of Southern Mississippi.
He and his beloved wife Karen A. Scalf were wed March 1, 1980, and celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this past March.
He worked for FMLS until he retired in June 2019 and became a licensed Realtor with EXP in September 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph Compretta and mother Pauline “Polly” Brannen Compretta; his nephew Joseph “Jody” Compretta; and his brother-in-law Stanley Burch
In addition to his wife Karen, he is survived by his daughter Haley Compretta Mencias and son-in-law Juan Mencias; granddaughter Gisele Compretta Mencias; brother Joseph Patrick “J.P.” Compretta (Kay); and sister Judy Burch.
There will be a celebration of David’s life at a later date.
