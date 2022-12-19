Mrs. Darlene “Superwoman” Jones Payne was born October 01, 1957 in Bay St. Louis, MS to the Late Mr. George Jones Sr. and Mrs. Virginia M. Jones. She was the fourth sibling of six children.
She met and married the love of her life Brother Mitch Payne in the early nineties.
She was a member of Valena C. Jones United Methodist Church. She attended her elementary grades at Valena C. Jones School until it closed in 1969 and attended Bay Jr. High where she received a GED.
She was employed at Stennis Space Center for a short while. Sister Darlene assisted her mother at the Diamondhead Country Club and then she became a Home Health Care Provider.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. George Jones Sr. and Mrs. Virginia M. Jones, her grandmother Mrs. Sally Rose Jackson, one Aunt Mary Harvey, two nephews Daniel Jones and Bryson Bradley, and two nieces D’quarius Jones, and Nikira Duvernay.
Sister Darlene passed away on December 11, 2022 at her home. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband of (30) years Mitch Payne; two sons: Travis Jones Sr. and Fabian Collins Jr. three grandchildren: Travis Jones Jr., Tyrese Jones, and Tre’Anthony Jones, one great granddaughter, Paris Jones, one Uncle Eddie Lee Harvey, three brothers: George (Lula) Jones Pearlington, MS, Nathaniel (Charlotte) Jones, Alexandria, Louisiana, Marcel Jones Pass Christian, MS, two sisters: Rose
(Clarence) Taylor Slidell, Louisiana, and Eileen Jones, Bay St. Louis, MS and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday December 21, 2022 at 11 a.m., visitation from 10 a.m.,11 a.m., at Valena C. Jones UMC. Burial at a later date under the direction of Baylous Funeral
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.