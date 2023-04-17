Darlene Ann Roderick, 65, of Bay St. Louis, MS gained her wings on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 in Gulfport, MS.
Darlene was an amazing person inside and out. She would do anything for anyone she met. She truly had a heart of gold. She was the absolute best mother, granny, aunt, sister, wife and friend. She worked hard her entire life and took pride in every moment of it. She loved watching videos with her grandbabies. She loved bowling, gardening, arts and crafts. She enjoyed dinner dates with her best friend, Peetie. The thing she enjoyed the most was being the best mother to her four children.
Darlene was preceded in death by her fiance, Daniel Stewart; daughter, Ashley Booth; and father, James Riviere.
Those left to cherish her memory, mother, Dorothy Riviere; sister, Donna Graves; brother, Jimmy Riviere; daughter, Taylor Roderick; two sons, Bobby Riviere and William Roderick, Jr.; twelve, grandkids, Willow, Raines, Hailie, Ayden, Brock, Jack, Chanston, Emma, Rowan, Caine, Noah, River; and her fur baby, Hiccup.
A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Darlene Ann Roderick.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.