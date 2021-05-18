Dante Miguel Smith, known to loved ones and friends as “Miguel” passed away suddenly on April 25, 2021 in Mobile, AL at the age of 45 from a heart attack.
Dante Miguel, a native of Bay St. Louis, MS, was born on May 14, 1975. He attended and graduated from Hancock High School. Miguel loved his family, fishing, golfing and as an entrepreneur owning his landscape business.
Dante Miguel will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Arlene Gorcey, of 21 years, and his three daughters, Isabel Gorcey, Amaris Gorcey and Alana Smith. Miguel will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Janellys Irizarry, Jahsmyna Irizarry, Leilani Gorcey; by his mother, Cynthia Smith; his brother, Desmon Smith; aunts Pamela C. Smith, Earlene Davis, and Anna Cannon; nieces, Kourtne and Paris Smith, and Dwaynaa and Kharley Kennedy; nephews Da’Kyrie and Gyianni Smith, and Elijah Kennedy. He will also be forever remembered by his numerous other relatives, extended family and dear friends.
Dante Miguel is preceded in death by his parent, Don R. Smith; his brother Dewayne Phillip Kennedy, and grandparents Mary S. Smith, Albert E. Smith, Jr., and Dorothy Davis Harris.
A life and person so beautiful, deserves a special celebration. Join family and friends to honor the life of Dante Miguel Smith at 1:00pm on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Washington Street Pavilion, 601 S. Beach Boulevard, Bay St. Louis, MS. Leave your sadness at the door, but bring rather your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a loved one lost . . . and bring your lawn chairs, too!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.