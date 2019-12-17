Danny Mark Smith
Danny Mark Smith, age 55, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Gulfport, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Ray Smith Sr., and his mother Barbara Jo Smith.
He is survived by his two daughters, Brittany Smith and Brooke Howard, and their mother Sherri Howard, along with his only grandson, Connor Mark Smith.
He is also survived by four sisters, Shermaine (Barry) Chappell, Diane (Eric) Henley, Sandra (Chico) McClure and Nicole (C.J.) Grabert. He is also survived by three brothers, Walter Smith (Wanda); Douglas Smith (Havalynn); and Timothy Smith (Cindy); as well as 18 nieces and nephews an numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a memorial service on Saturday, December 21, 2019,m at noon at 1980 Washington St., Bay St. Louis, MS.
