Danny “Danro” Lee McLaurin passed away on April 8, 2023 in Gulfport, MS, Cannon Hospice. He was born on January 4, 1952 in Philadelphia, MS in Neshoba County.
He was a graduate of Philadelphia High School and Ole Miss.
He retired from AT&T after 30 years of service.
Danny enjoyed fishing with his friends and family, LOVED the Saints and Ole Miss Football. He loved the beach and married his beloved Mary on the beach. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Earl Edward McLaurin and Sybil Stribling McLaurin, his daughter Melanie McLaurin and his brother Mickey McLaurin.
He is survived by his wife Mary McLaurin, daughter Amanda McLaurin and her spouse Jody Mack, stepchildren, Shannon Hebert and husband Edmond Hebert, Chris Woodson and wife Kelly Woodson and Shawn Benson. Grandchildren - Joshua Hebert, Kasey Martin, Christopher Woodson, Makenzie Mack, Nathaniel Mack, Emmagrace Hebert, Shelby Benson, Myles Mack, Barron Mack. Great-grandchildren - Grayson Breaux, Dante' Hebert, Lillian Woodson and Eloise Hebert. Nephews - Michael McLaurin and Steven McLaurin
At this time there will be no services, a memorial will be held at a later date.
Danny's family would like to thank Cannon Hospice and Tabatha Curtis for the wonderful care they gave him and the support to his family.
