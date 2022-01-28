Daniel D Horton Jr. of Waveland, MS., passed away on 01/18/2022 at age 62.
"Big Dan" was born on 06/05/1959 to Daniel D Horton Sr. and Betty J Bruner in New Orleans, LA.
After starting a career in the auto parts sales industry in the early 1980(s), Daniel finally went to the gaming business industry as an environmental service technician holding a career with Hollywood Casino the past three years.
Daniel was predeceased in death by his parents, two siblings – Sara Jean Loveless, Dwayne David Horton and one grandson, Gilbert Horton.
He is survived by two sons - Randy Horton [Kate], Daniel D Horton III [Jessica] and five grandchildren – Gracie, Eli, Hannah, Carpender, and Joel. Multiple brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and his man’s best friend PACO.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Akula Foundation , an organization affiliated with Canon Hospice who provided exceptional treatment for Daniel in his time of illness. Go to https://akulafoundation.com/donation/ or mail to: The Akula Foundation, P.O. Box 850715, New Orleans. LA 70185
The funeral will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6 from noon to 4 p.m. at Bayou Phillips Community Center, 9155 Harbor Dr., Bay St Louis, MS 39520.
