Dana Sellier Fayard, of Slidell, Louisiana, passed away on November 12, 2022 at the age of 74. She was a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, born on September 21, 1948 to her loving parents, the late Elzie Toquet Sellier and Elder Sellier. Dana is the beloved wife of James Fayard; cherished mother of Del Fayard (Kristine), Jared Fayard, and Chet Fayard; proud grandmother of Katherine Sloup, Christopher Zalewski, Brandon Zalewski, Micaela\ Fayard, Caleb Clay, Kassidi Fayard, and Peyton Fayard; and great-grandmother of Brynlee Zalewski and Colton Zalewski. She was preceded in death by five siblings Daun Ruhr, Lionel Sellier,
Grannison Sellier, Robert Kent Sellier, and Dale Schill.
Dana was formerly employed with Exxon, which she retired from after many years of dedicated service. She enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles, cross-stitching, crochet, and diamond art painting.
Dana will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, December 10, 2022 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Church in Slidell. Memories and condolences may be expressed via cards and letters to The Fayard Family located at 803 Mercedes Benz Ct., Humble, TX 77396 or www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.