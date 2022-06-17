Damian Alexander Hughes, 40 of Waveland, Mississippi, died May 15, 2022, of an accidental tragic death.
He was born September 14, 1981 in New Haven, Connecticut, the son of Paula Hughes. He attended Westbrook schools, and graduated from Middletown High School in 2001. Damian also attended trade school and was an apprentice becoming a welder, an electrician, plumber and skilled carpenter.
Damian was very skilled and was always employed due to his excellent work ethics, expertise and dependability.
Damian is survived by his mother Paula Hughes, sisters Shelly Hepburn of East Haddam, CT., Julie Fabian, Paris, France, and brother James Fabian, Leesville, LA. He is also survived by longtime companion of twenty- three years, Shannon Deren, of Deep River, CT. Damian was predeceased by brother Stephen Fabian, East Haddam, CT. in 2021.
We all knew the pain of Damian’s suffering especially his mother, girlfriend and close friends. Damian most recently talked about getting his life back and was making steps to do so. Despite Damian’s ongoing struggles, he remained kind, funny, selfless and charismatic. Damian will be missed by many.
Damian loved the Mississippi Gulf Coast and all the coastal festivities, especially the Voodoo Festival in New Orleans. Damian had a love for music and played guitar, piano and the drums.
Damian was cremated by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Waveland, Mississippi.
Services will be held in July in Lyme, Connecticut.
Those who would like to leave a message for his Memorial Service or a card, please contact his mother, Paula Hughes.
I can no longer
See you with my eyes or
Hold you in my arms
But I will feel you in my heart forever.
