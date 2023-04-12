It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Cyril Lester Giarrusso. Beloved husband of Anita Giarrusso. Son of the late George and Ione Giarrusso. Cyril passed peacefully and joined Our Heavenly Father on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born on December 25, 1938, and raised in New Orleans.
He joined the Marines at the young age of 19. He loved his country and loved the Marine Corps. Cyril never met a stranger. He enjoyed playing golf and drinking coffee with his buddies.
Cyril is survived by his five children, Charles Anthony Giarrusso (Cindy); Anthony Kirk Giarrusso (Lou); Mark Anthony Giarrusso (Roxana); Merri Christi Giarrusso; Curtis Giarrusso; and his two step children, Bobby Celentano Jr (Jessica), and Laurie Ann Celentano; eighteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Cyril was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all. He will remain in our hearts forever.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023 at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church: 228 S. Beach Blvd. Bay St. Louis, MS 39520 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Alzheimer's Association Mississippi Chapter: 207 W Jackson St F, Ridgeland, MS 39157.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Cyril Lester Giarrusso.
