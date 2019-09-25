Curtis "Pooley" Jackson Jr.
Funeral service will be held Sat. Sept., 28, 2019 at 11 am., in St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church for Curtis "Pooley" Jackson Jr. age 72 of Picayune, MS., who died Tues. Sept. 17, in Baton Rouge, LA., Dr. Michael Kelly will officiate at the service, Burial will be in the New Palestine Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Picayune MS., he was in the U.S. Army, he detail cars at Dub Herring Ford. Curtis was a member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Betty Sue Jackson, Picayune, MS., 4 sons, Wayne Jackson, Terry Jackson and Timothy Jackson all of Picayune, MS., Lawrence Bolar of Richmond, VA., 1 daughter Yvette Hawkins of Richmond, CA., he raise Secoya Edwards of Picayune, MS., 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 3 brothers, Nathaniel, Edward and Phillip all of Picayune, MS .,5 sisters Betty, Ada, Vanessa, Cherrie and Sadie, a special nieces Felicia Jackson, a host of of nieces, nephews, aunts, relatives and friends, preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Beatrice Jackson. Visitation will be Sept. 28, 2019 from 9 am. until 11 am. in St. Matthew Baptist Church. Baylous Funeral in charge of all arrangements.
