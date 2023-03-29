Crystal A. Favre (Shorty), a resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. She was 57 years old.
Crystal was a woman who was a gifted artisan and employed ingenuity in a wide range of hobbies such as crocheting, crafting, and crabbing on the seawall. She enjoyed listening to her favorite musician, Michael Jackson, but most of all Crystal loved spending time with her family and friends.
Crystal is preceded in death by her father, Earl Andry.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 37 years, John (Jules) S. Favre; son, Jules J. Favre; daughter-in-law, Jessica L. Favre; grandchildren, Jules Bryer Favre and Amberly Jett Favre; and fur babies, Minnie Me, Hershey, Blaze, and BB.
