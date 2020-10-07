Courtney Clerc Eagan, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at age 34. Courtney was born in Gulfport, Mississippi and grew up in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She graduated from Our Lady Academy in Bay St. Louis. Earlier in her life she was a very active member in the Gulf Coast Hunter Jumper Association. She had a love for all animals, but horses held a very special place in her heart. Competing with her horse, George, was the highlight of her life. Courtney had a look on life that most of us envy. She had such a genuine beautiful soul. Her carefree spirit was contagious to be around. She could bring a smile to anyone’s face and would always be there to lend a helping hand if anyone needed. Courtney lived a very adventurous life. She lived her life to the fullest and loved her family very much. Her dog, Zeno, was more of her child, then her dog. She loved Zeno with all her heart. Being, “Aunt Tortee - T.T.”, to her nieces Chloe, Isabelle and Vivian, was a part of her life she held very dear. Courtney is survived by; her father, Frederick “Rick” Leitz Eagan, Jr. (Beryl); her mother, Catherine ”Cathy” Eagan Gill (Stan); her sister, Caroline Eagan Hebert (Nick); her brother, Frederick “Fred” Leitz Eagan III (Cole White); her nieces, Chloe Eagan, Isabelle Hebert, and Vivian Hebert. And her faithful loving companion, Zeno. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, who loved her dearly. Friends and Family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 228 S Beach Blvd., Bay St Louis, MS 39520. A Life Remembrance will be held at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of the Gulf Community Center, adjacent to the Church following the Memorial Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Courtney’s name to Hancock County Animal Shelter, (228)466.4516: Located at 7175 Texas Flat Road Kiln, MS 39556. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.leitzeaganfuneralhome.com
